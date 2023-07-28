The meaning behind Terence Crawford’s ring gear in Errol Spence Jr clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Terence Crawford’s confidence in beating Errol Spence Jr will be conveyed in his ring gear on Saturday, when the Americans clash to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

Crawford, 35, and Spence, 33, are both unbeaten ahead of their bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Crawford’s WBO belt will be up for grabs, along with Spence’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

At the first press conference for this contest, deemed by many as the biggest fight in a decade, Crawford joked that he had already caught the ‘Big Fish’, as Spence refers to himself, and that all that was left was to ‘reel him in’. That concept has been carried across to Crawford’s ring gear, The Independent can confirm after getting an exclusive look at the outfit.

“Of course he’s fighting Errol Spence Jr, who’s known as the ‘Big Fish’, so the concept behind the outfit is a fisherman,” said Imtayaz Qassim of Bespoke Boxing, where Crawford’s outfit was designed and created.

“My studio is based on the Welsh coast, so I was able to do a lot of research into deep-sea fishing, the fabrics and hardware they use, and I was able to implement that into the actual design itself.

“This is the biggest fight of Terence Crawford’s career to date, by far, and he wanted something conceptual and very special – and that’s exactly what I bring to boxing.

“This is widely known as the fight of the decade. A fight of this magnitude doesn’t happen very often, and it certainly hasn’t happened in my lifetime. It’s a part of boxing and sports history, so to be able to be a part of that and create an outfit for a pound-for-pound king is an absolute honour for me.

“I can’t wait to see what it looks like under the lights.”

Qassim with Crawford’s custom ring gear (Imtayaz Qassim / Bespoke Boxing via Catchweight)

Crawford is expected to make his ring walk after Spence on Saturday, having won a coin toss at the final pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

It was said that the winner of the toss would be able to decide who will walk out second, and who will be introduced second once both fighters are in the ring.