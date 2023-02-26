Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mike Tyson among famous faces ringside for Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight

Comedian Kevin Hart was also spotted ringside ahead of the showdown in Saudi Arabia

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 26 February 2023 21:11
Comments
Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is 'acting on stage like his brother' ahead of boxing match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mike Tyson were among the famous faces at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh for Jake Paul’s highly anticipated bout with Tommy Fury.

Ronaldo was in attendance fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on Saturday, and the 38-year-old was pictured sitting with his son ahead of the fight.

Tyson was one of several former and reigning heavyweight world champions in attendance, alongside Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the older half-brother of Tommy.

Other boxers at the event included New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker, Britain’s Derek Chisora, America’s undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney, and former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter.

Comedian Kevin Hart was also spotted ringside.

The fight is finally taking place after two failed attempts, with Fury pulling out of the initial 2021 bout citing injury and illness. Travel issues then prevented the British fighter from getting to America last August.

Paul is 6-0 since turning professional after gaining fame as a YouTuber. Fury is 8-0, though Paul will be his most renowned opponent to date.

The 26-year-old Paul is expected to take home around $12m from the fight while Fury will receive around $6.5m.

