Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

John Ryder will compete in the biggest fight of his career this Saturday as the Londoner welcomes Daniel Jacobs to the English capital.

The super-middleweight bout headlines a card at Alexandra Palace, where Ryder (30-5, 17 knockouts) will look for a third straight win, having stopped Jozef Jurko in September in his last bout.

American Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is also pursuing a third consecutive victory. In his last contest, the former two-time middleweight world champion earned a split-decision win against Gabriel Rosado – though that was back in November 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 12 February at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The main card is expected to begin at around 7pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the ring walks for the main event taking place at approximately 10pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and US.

Odds

London’s John Ryder takes on Daniel Jacobs in the English capital (Getty Images)

Jacobs – 8/13

Ryder – 13/10

Draw – 16/1

Full card

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder

Felix Cash vs Magomed Madiev

Johnny Fisher vs Gabriel Enguema

Ellie Scotney vs Jorgelina Guanini

Cyrus Pattinson vs Evgenii Vazem

Austin Williams vs Javier Maciel