Dave Allen is enjoying a resurgence late into his boxing life, with a headlining bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Sheffield Arena tonight.

Certainly a character, Allen has been accused of failing to live up to his potential, but the ‘White Rhino’ has turned a corner over the past 12 months. With excitement building behind the Yorkshireman once again, fans are wondering what could be next for Allen.

Fights with former world champions have been mentioned, but first Allen must get through a tough opponent in Makhmudov. If he can, exciting fights could await him.

Deontay Wilder

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder has not fought since his knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang, 12 months ago ( Getty )

Six years ago the career trajectories of Allen and Deontay Wilder were drastically different. Allen had just lost to David Price, dropping him back into obscurity, whilst Wilder was the reigning WBC world champion.

Of course, at the start of 2020 Wilder would lose his world title to Tyson Fury, whilst Allen hit the comeback trail again, stringing together four straight knockouts before being stopped by Frazer Clarke in 2023.

Previously unbeaten, Wilder’s record since 2020 contains four losses and just two wins, the American far away from world title contention. Still, Allen being in the conversation to face the ‘Bronze Bomber’ still feels slightly surreal, and talk has been non-stop for the last few months.

Allen’s promoter Eddie Hearn has been the loudest source proposing the fight, and his tune has not changed in the build-up to the Makhmudov fight. He told Matchroom Boxing’s in-house media: “If Dave Allen beats Makhmudov, he puts himself in line for some huge fights.

“I like the Deontay Wilder fight, personally. We’ve reached out to Shelly Finkel (Wilder’s manager) to talk about that, but let’s see what happens on October 11 first.”

Comments from Hearn and Allen suggest there is a strong likelihood that a fight with Wilder could be made - if the ‘White Rhino’ proves victorious.

Anthony Joshua

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua last fought 12 months ago (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

Seemingly well-informed about the heavyweight division, Allen not only knows his likely next opponent - but also a fight that could be made for his upcoming rival, Makhmudov. The rumour mill suggests that victory for Makhmudov over Allen would tee-up a bout with Anthony Joshua, who last fought in September 2024.

Hinting at Joshua-Makhmudov in an interview with Seconds Out this week, Allen was asked if he could potentially face AJ if he secured the win at the Sheffield Arena.

The ‘White Rhino’ downplayed the links with a smile, but the fight would make sense for both men.

Allen has stated that he is keen for a money-spinning bout, whilst Joshua will look for a tune-up to dust off over 12 months of ring-rust. AJ is still one of the biggest names in boxing, all-but guaranteeing a financially lucrative fight, and Allen poses enough danger to create intrigue without being a massive threat to Joshua.

Frazer Clarke

open image in gallery Frazer Clarke will return to the ring in Birmingham, aiming to get back to winning ways ( Getty Images )

Allen has made his ambitions clear beyond earning a bit of cash in the final years of his career. The Lonsdale Belt holds a special place in a lot of fight fans’ hearts, and that is no different for boxing fanatic Allen.

Whilst stranger things have happened, a world title tilt feels out of reach for Allen at this stage of his career. Somehow, Allen has never challenged for the British heavyweight title, and a shot at the Lonsdale Belt seems very feasible.

Currently vacant, we should see a new holder of the belt by the end of the month, when Frazer Clarke takes on Jeamie TKV on Saturday, October 25. You would expect Allen to be keen to face either man, but victory for Clarke would set up a more intriguing clash. Clarke forced Allen to retire in the sixth round of their meeting in 2023 and the latter may want revenge.

Clarke himself has had to rebuild after drawing and then losing to Fabio Wardley for the British and Commonwealth titles in 2024. A rematch between Clarke and Allen could easily headline an arena or perhaps even the Eco-Power Stadium, the ground of Doncaster Rovers, Allen’s hometown team.

It almost feels that Allen is on a farewell tour, lapping up the adoration from the British public after a boxing renaissance. Another fighterin the final stretch of his career is Derek Chisora, who has had to let go of a dream world-title fight for his 50th bout.

‘Del Boy’ will be in action before the end of 2025, putting him on a similar timeline to Allen. Both men have fought plenty of fellow British heavyweights over the years, but have yet to cross paths despite having opponents in common. Dillian Whyte got the better of each boxer, even beating Chisora twice, whilst David Price was victorious over Allen but defeated by ‘Del Boy’.

open image in gallery Derek Chisora speaks to the crowd after winning the IBF world heavyweight title eliminator bout against Otto Wallin ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

Allen himself has previously stated he would be keen to face Chisora, stating in May this year: “I’d like to have one or two more fights, and then we’ll see. Maybe a fight with Derek Chisora. For me, that would be a dream come true.

“He’s achieved far more than I have, and he was always the better fighter. But in my opinion, it could be a great fight. We might even sell out the O2 Arena.

“Chisora is a bloody legend. Just stepping into the ring with him would be something incredible.

“And after that - the British title. Maybe it sounds too good to be true, but that’s exactly what I dream of. I want it so badly.”

