Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Deontay Wilder: Fighting Anthony Joshua is matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’

Wilder is set to take on Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 13 October 2022 12:09
Comments
'A difficult day': Hearn disappointed after Benn v Eubank Jr fight postponed

Deontay Wilder has insisted that he will fight Anthony Joshua before his career is done, saying it is simply a matter of ‘when’.

Wilder, 36, has not fought since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in the pair’s trilogy bout last October, but the American is set to return to the ring on Saturday to face Robert Helenius.

Ahead of the pair’s main event in Brooklyn, Wilder has said he fully expects to take on Joshua one day – in a heavyweight showdown that fans have craved for years.

Speaking on The Good Fight’s YouTube channel, the former WBC champion said: “I’m still in the business, Anthony Joshua’s still in the business.

“People always tell me: ‘When you gonna fight Joshua?’ That’s the biggest fight in the world between us, still.

“So, it ain’t ‘if’, it’s just ‘when’.”

Recommended

Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts) fought Joshua’s fellow Briton Fury to a controversial split draw in 2018 to retain the WBC heavyweight title, before suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to the “Gypsy King” in 2020 and 2021.

Those results marked the first defeats of Wilder’s professional career, and he will look to get back to winning ways against Swedish-born Finn Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) this weekend.

Helenius, 38, last fought on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking out Adam Kownacki for the second bout in a row.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in