A crowdfunding page has been set up in an attempt to pay-off Deontay Wilder and save the heavyweight unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The world title fight, which was set for 14 August in Saudi Arabia, is in doubt after an arbitrator ruled Wilder and Fury must fight for a third time, and before 15 September this year.

Fury, who beat Wilder in February last year after the pair drew their first encounter, claimed the American has demanded $20million to bypass the ruling and give up the fight - which would allow Fury’s meeting with Joshua to go ahead as planned.

Fury’s co-promotor Bob Arum has previously said that his camp would not pay Wilder to step aside - which has led to one fan taking matters into his own hands.

Greg Double, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: “We all want to see Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

“If 100,000 boxing fans chip in a tenner - and let’s face it, we’re used to being ripped off - we can offer [Wilder] a million quid to get out of the way.

“Not only will it offer an incentive, it will send a message. The fans don’t want to see any other fight.”

Double said he will donate all proceeds to charity Boxing Futures if Wilder declines to accept the money.