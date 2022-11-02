Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Derek Chisora on why Tyson Fury trilogy bout will be different to rivals’ past fights

Chisora was beaten by his fellow Briton in 2011 and 2014

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 02 November 2022 10:24
Comments
Tyson Fury to release cover of 'Sweet Caroline' for men's charity

Derek Chisora has explained why he thinks his upcoming trilogy bout with Tyson Fury will play out differently to the heavyweights’ two prior meetings, both of which were won by Fury.

Fury outpointed Chisora in 2011 then beat his fellow Briton via stoppage in 2014, but the heavyweights will clash again on 3 December at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite criticism of the matchmaking from many fans, Chisora, 38, believes he is capable of finally overcoming the “Gypsy King”.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of his WBC title shot against Fury, Chisora said: “When he was with Peter Fury, he was a very tricky fighter, because Peter Fury is a very tricky coach.

“He likes to surprise fighters, but I think… if [Tyson is] still training with this American trainer [Sugarhill Steward], Tyson’s very strong and very big, so he’s been training like, ‘Just use your strength, and your size, and just go forward.’ So, that will be interesting.

Recommended

“For me, the biggest thing that I got right now is I’m sparring two people; I got orthodox and I got southpaws in the gym, because you never know what he’s going to come out as.

“What’s difficult is that no heavyweight out there fights like Tyson. You get bigger guys, but they don’t move like him. It’s difficult. It’s hard for him to get other fighters who fight like me [as well]… Only God knows what’s gonna happen on 3 December.”

Fury, 34, last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Chisora last competed in July, narrowly outpointing Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena – six years after losing to the Bulgarian via split decision.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in