Derek Chisora on why Tyson Fury trilogy bout will be different to rivals’ past fights

Derek Chisora has explained why he thinks his upcoming trilogy bout with Tyson Fury will play out differently to the heavyweights’ two prior meetings, both of which were won by Fury.

Fury outpointed Chisora in 2011 then beat his fellow Briton via stoppage in 2014, but the heavyweights will clash again on 3 December at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite criticism of the matchmaking from many fans, Chisora, 38, believes he is capable of finally overcoming the “Gypsy King”.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of his WBC title shot against Fury, Chisora said: “When he was with Peter Fury, he was a very tricky fighter, because Peter Fury is a very tricky coach.

“He likes to surprise fighters, but I think… if [Tyson is] still training with this American trainer [Sugarhill Steward], Tyson’s very strong and very big, so he’s been training like, ‘Just use your strength, and your size, and just go forward.’ So, that will be interesting.

“For me, the biggest thing that I got right now is I’m sparring two people; I got orthodox and I got southpaws in the gym, because you never know what he’s going to come out as.

“What’s difficult is that no heavyweight out there fights like Tyson. You get bigger guys, but they don’t move like him. It’s difficult. It’s hard for him to get other fighters who fight like me [as well]… Only God knows what’s gonna happen on 3 December.”

Fury, 34, last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Chisora last competed in July, narrowly outpointing Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena – six years after losing to the Bulgarian via split decision.