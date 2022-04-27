Ricky Hatton tips Dillian Whyte for Anthony Joshua rematch after Tyson Fury defeat

Ricky Hatton has suggested that Dillian Whyte’s next move could, and perhaps should, be a rematch with Anthony Josuha.

Whyte was knocked out by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday night, stopped in the sixth round by a right uppercut, but the “Bodysnatcher” this week hit out at Fury for what he deemed an “illegal” push in the knockout sequence.

Whyte, 34, also called for a rematch with Fury, though the “Gypsy King”’s promoter Frank Warren said there is “zero” chance of a second bout between the Britons in the near future.

Former two-weight world champion Hatton echoed Warren’s sentiment, writing in a column for Metro: “I think Dillian’s chances of getting a rematch against Fury are slim [to] none.

“I can’t see it happening at all. Dillian has now fought for the heavyweight title of the world, on St George’s Day in front of 94,000 people [at Wembley Stadium] no less [...] As far as this rematch is concerned, I would be very shocked if that happened.”

Hatton went on to suggest that a rematch with Joshua is more likely for Whyte – and perhaps a sensible option, too.

Whyte beat Joshua when the pair were amateurs, before “AJ” exacted his revenge when the pair met as professionals in 2015.

Joshua knocked out Whyte in that rematch, but Hatton has talked up Whyte’s chances in a third clash between the Britons.

“The Anthony Joshua rematch could be a very interesting option, if AJ falls short against [Oleksandr] Usyk,” Hatton wrote. “No disrespect to AJ, but Dillian has a lot better chance of beating him than he did of beating Tyson.

Tyson Fury knocked out Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium (Getty Images)

“If we remember the first fight, Joshua stood there and had it out with him – AJ won but Dillian had his moments and certainly looked more dangerous than he did against Fury.

“Tyson was always going to outbox him and leave Dillian struggling to close the distance. Against AJ, I don’t think that is as big an issue, he certainly has more chance of getting it right. If that fight were to be made, he would certainly have a better chance than he ever did against Tyson and that is no disrespect for AJ.

“Whereas Tyson’s win over Dillian was very one-sided, I remember Whyte and Joshua being closer, a bit nip and tuck at times while still being explosive. There is every chance that fight will happen again – you would definitely pay to see them go at it again. Styles make fights and that would be another belter.”

Joshua is expected to rematch Usyk in July, having been outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian last September to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

Forty-three-year-old Hatton, who retired in 2012, has announced that he will return to the ring this summer in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.