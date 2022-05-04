Dillian Whyte reveals Anthony Joshua talks over rematch to ‘finally settle score’

Dillian Whyte has confirmed talks have taken place with his long-time rival Anthony Joshua about a potential rematch.

Whyte is recovering from a knockout loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium last month.

While Joshua is preparing for a rematch this summer against Oleksandr Usyk, who claimed his world heavyweight titles last year in a points decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Whyte has now revealed the pair both want to get in the ring again after their grudge match in 2015.

Joshua prevailed that night at The O2 Arena, delivering a vicious knockout in the seventh round.

But after successfully rebuilding, culminating in his failed attempt to win Fury’s WBC belt, Whyte is determined to get back to winning ways before targeting revenge against Joshua.

Whyte said: “Run in to my old foe Anthony Joshua talking about the rematch in the future and about finally settling the score once and for all but first we need to get back to winning ways.”

Joshua’s rematch with Usyk is pencilled in for 23 July, with a number of venues still battling it out to stage the contest before an official announcement is made.

Although Eddie Hearn previously stated that the fight is now destined to be held in the UK or the Middle East.

The Matchroom promoter told DAZN: “We’re in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and the UK.

“We looked at America, but I don’t think that will be where it takes place. I’d like to be in a position, fight week for Canelo, where we have some news.”