Dillian Whyte predicts ‘complete whitewash’ in proposed trilogy bout with ‘bully’ Derek Chisora

Dillian Whyte is confident of stretching his winning streak over ‘donkey’ Derek Chisora to 3-0 if the pair meet later this year, labelling his rival a ‘sensitive bully’.

On Saturday night Whyte and old-time foe Chisora were brought onto the stage during the undercard of Fabio Wardley’s shock victory over Joseph Parker, with Queensberry promoter Frank Warren all-but-confirming a trilogy bout for Saturday, December 13.

Chisora maintains that he was hard done by in the original meeting back in 2016 as Whyte took a split decision victory that was decided by just two rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

In 2018 the pair met again - this time Whyte taking victory decisively via an 11th-round knockout, although Chisora was leading on two cards at the time of the stoppage.

Whyte believes he will maintain his winning streak in the proposed third bout, telling Sky Sports: "It's going to be a complete whitewash, that's all I'm saying. 3-0, complete whitewash.”

He then started the mind games for the bout, claiming that Chisora was too sensitive when it came to exchanging threats and verbal jabs.

He continued: “We respect each other but we don't particularly like each other. He says a lot of stuff but when I say stuff he takes it personally. He says he's going to destroy me in two rounds and go through me like laxative pills and this that and the other.

“When I said to his nephew I'm going to hurt him this time, he's taking it personally, he's really upset. Derek Chisora is a bully. He's a big, sensitive bully. I've always spanked bullies my whole life so he's just another bully that I'll spank. I'll spank the donkey again."

Defeated by rising star Moses Itauma last time out, Whyte believes that another victory over Chisora would elevate him back to where he wants to be in the heavyweight division.

Following August’s loss, Whyte’s record reads 31 wins and four losses, with the 37-year-old earning 21 victories by way of knockout.

“This is definitely the best fight for me at the moment,” explained Whyte.

“Because I could go and fight these other guys no one cares about, coming off a loss, I want to keep busy and come back.

“No. Derek is number one contender [with the IBF] - I’ve always taken hard fights, I’ve always wanted hard fights.

“Derek Chisora is no chump. Even when he is 1,000 years old, he is still going to be a warrior. You stand in front of him, he’s a slugger that will keep slugging until one of us goes down. I think it’s a great fight, and it’s a great fight to get me back to where I want to get to. Perfect fight.”

