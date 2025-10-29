Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2: Why now... and do fans really want to see it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boxing world awoke to news that streaming giant Netflix hopes to organise a rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao over a decade on from their first meeting.

Pacquiao ended nearly four years of retirement in the summer, nearly defeating reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, whilst Mayweather has not fought competitively since 2017.

Many fights have commanded attention, finances, and respect on similar levels in the years since, but no bout has gripped all three at the same time in the way that Mayweather vs Pacquiao did.

But why is a rematch being floated now, and will fans be interested in seeing the two legends going at it again?

What happened in the first fight?

One of the biggest criticisms of the first fight was that fans waited too long to see Mayweather and Pacquiao share the ring. By 2008 it was clear that the pair had strong arguments to be viewed as boxing’s pound-for-pound star after claiming world titles at various weights.

In 2009 negotiations were underway, although Mayweather purported that he was still retired following his victory over Ricky Hatton in 2007. After he defeated Juan Manuel Marquez in a comeback fight, Mayweather stated that a fight would not be made due to disagreements over purse split.

Fast forward another year, and negotiations had restarted - only to be halted by a disagreement over drug testing. Mayweather revived talks in 2012, only for the aforementioned Marquez to knockout Pacquiao, taking away his star power in the process. Still the pair exchanged barbs in the media and online, giving fans hope that a fight would soon be made.

But they would have to wait another three years, when a fight was finally made for May 2015.

The fight itself was a bit of a damp squib, with both boxers clearly out of their primes. Mayweather was defensively sound and boxed his way to a unanimous decision victory, with one judge scoring it as wide as 118-110, the other two more conservative at 116-112. Pacquiao put his subdued performance down to a shoulder injury; that, and the state of the bout, exacerbated by Mayweather’s willingness to clinch.

Further controversy stemmed from Mayweather’s usage of IV fluids, a practice allowed by the US Anti-Doping Agency, but not approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the governing body in charge of sanctioning the fight.

Why would they want a rematch?

For Pacquiao, it would offer the chance to right a wrong suffered over a decade ago. Some of PacMan’s most memorable bouts were rematches, including his set of four fights with Marquez. Being the man to take away Mayweather’s bragging rights of having a perfect unbeaten 50-0 record would also be priceless for the Filipino icon.

Mayweather certainly holds the bout close to his heart, making countless references to his victory over Pacquiao in the 10 years since the fight. In 2018 he even implied a rematch would be made, although at the point he had started his most recent retirement.

By defeating Pacquiao for a second time, Mayweather would strengthen his claims of being the pound-for-pound best boxer of the 21st century, washing away any previous doubts.

Of course, personal pride will likely come secondary to the financial benefits such a fight would provide both men. Mayweather made his entire personality dependent on his ability to generate money; Pacquiao’s political endeavours and attempts to bring his promotional company to the United States will also require investment.

Is it all about money?

Netflix have been alerted to the potential of boxing via Jake Paul of all people, the influencer-turned-boxer proving that big names can sell any fight. Last year Paul, a career cruiserweight, took on heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a professional bout - who was 58 at the time and almost 20 years removed from his last competitive fight.

Around 65 million fans watched on as Paul took on a man over twice his age, unsurprisingly earning a unanimous decision victory.

For their parts in the fight, Paul reportedly earned $40million, whilst Tyson took home a smaller but still substantial $20million.

Still, Mayweather and Pacquiao’s meeting in 2015 reportedly garnered $600million in revenue, highlighting the gulf in earning potential. Of course, Mayweather vs Pacquiao was a PPV, whilst Paul vs Tyson was available to subscribers at no extra cost.

Purses and earnings would likely be closer to Paul and Tyson’s in 2024, so Mayweather and Pacquiao will need to decide whether it would be worth meeting in the ring once again for a significantly lower figure than their first fight.

Will existing fight plans for both men be impacted?

Pacquiao is actively looking for opponents to fight at the start of 2026. He has been linked with WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero, while Britain's Conor Benn has also been floated as a potential foe.

But Pacquiao is not the only man with fight plans, as Mayweather has been announced to be fighting Tyson in an exhibition bout next year.

However, there are no concrete plans for either man - but that may play into the hands of promoters. By having Pacquiao and Mayweather take part in high-profile contests prior, they could build hype, interest, and most importantly demand, for a rematch later into 2026.

Who would be favourite?

Pacquiao continued fighting competitively for some years after Mayweather’s retirement; he has since returned to the ring after a four-year hiatus. Some argued that his performance over WBC welterweight champion Barrios in the summer was enough to take the win and the belt, but instead PacMan had to settle for a draw.

Mayweather has not been out of the ring completely, however. He has been involved in numerous exhibition bouts this decade, arguably influencing the rise of Misfits by taking on YouTubers Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji, brother of KSI. He has also coached the next generation of fighters, keeping his finger close to the pulse of the sport.

It should be mentioned that rematches very rarely produce a different result. Mayweather’s defensive style proved a difficult proposition for Pacquiao in the first fight, and now the Filipino lacks the speed and power he once possessed.

Do fans want to see it?

There must be confidence that enough people would be interested in watching Mayweather and Pacquiao run it back if Netflix are exploring the possibility. Pacquiao remains a legendary figure in his home country of the Philippines, whilst American fight fans have proven they will watch high-profile boxing, with 41 million viewers tuning in for Terence Crawford’s shock victory over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September.

Whether it will attract the same attention from casual fans remains to be seen. Pacquiao and Mayweather have faded away from mainstream sports, especially in the United States. The fact that both men are into their 40s takes the shine off the contest further, whilst no world titles would be involved, as things stand.

That being said, Pacquiao is hopeful of taking on WBA welterweight champion Romero in January, potentially leading to a belt being on the line. Whether that fight would still go ahead remains to be seen as Pacquiao would risk a bigger payday by losing to a lesser name.

Boxing purists have been left grumbling over how the sport has catered to more casual markets for many years, with crossover boxing and exhibition bouts becoming increasingly popular.

Mayweather will attest to that - his fight with UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 was as one-sided as a main event could be. But worries over the quality of the fight will be ignored by organisers if they are confident enough of securing a big enough viewership.

