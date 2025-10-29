Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More details have emerged surrounding a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Over a decade on from their contest in 2015, won unanimously by Mayweather, the two boxing legends are in talks to meet again next year. Mayweather has not boxed professionally since 2017, ending his boxing career with a perfect record of 50 wins from 50 bouts, 27 of which came by way of stoppage.

Pacquiao ended four years of retirement to share a credible draw with current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, with many feeling that ‘PacMan’ had done enough to secure another world title at the age of 46.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the bout is planned to be a professional contest with a date in April floated. Pacquiao, 62-8-3 (39 KOs), and Mayweather would return to Las Vegas almost 11 years on from their May 2015 contest at the MGM Grand Casino.

Streaming giants Netflix are believed to be pushing for the rematch, with Pacquiao himself confirming that talks are being held with old foe Mayweather.

It is unclear how a rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao would impact either fighter’s current planned bouts. Last month it was announced that Mayweather would face fellow retiree Mike Tyson in an exhibition contest, again mooted to take place in early 2026.

According to Tyson, Mayweather himself pursued an exhibition with the heavyweight, indicating that the five-division world champion is actively searching for fights in 2026.

Pacquiao had previously been in talks to face WBA welterweight champ Rolly Romero in January 2026, but with no conclusion to negotiations in sight, other opponents such as Brit Conor Benn have been mooted.

Although Mayweather has not fought competitively since beating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, he has competed in various exhibition fights, most recently defeating John Gotti III for a second time in August 2024.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.