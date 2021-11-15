Dillian Whyte’s trainer ‘extremely confident’ he can beat Tyson Fury

With Tyson Fury having decided against retiring after he confirmed his status as heavyweight champion with his knock-out trilogy win over Deontay Wilder, his next opponent is almost certain to be Dillian Whtye.

The WBC is expected to put forward the mandatory meeting between the two for a headline fight next year and Whyte’s trainer Xavier Miller has explained the big reason why the 33-year-old Brit can beat the Gypsy King.

“Dillian can jab with anybody. A lot of the guys Tyson Fury has boxed don’t have a jab as good as Dillian Whyte,” he said.

“I don’t want to discredit any fighter because I love boxing and I don’t like to do that. I just know what I’ve got; Dillian can beat any of these guys, any of them.

“He’s got a very strong team around and remember, Dillian is very hungry.

“He hasn’t had what the others have had yet. Whyte is eager to get back into the ring before too long. He hasn’t had a chance to fight for a world title or win a world title.

“He’s a very hungry fighter and very dangerous fighter. Of course, I am extremely confident.”

Whyte’s last fight came in early 2021, when he beat Alexander Povetkin via TKO in the fourth round.

He was due to fight Otto Wallin at the end of October, but the fight was called off shortly beforehand due to an injury sustained by Whyte - with John Fury, Tyson’s father, since claiming credit for the reasoning behind the withdrawal.