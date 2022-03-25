Dillian Whyte’s lawyer has accused Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren of “stupid games” as the acrimonious build-up to the world heavyweight title fight continues.

The British heavyweights clash on 23 April at Wembley Stadium for Fury’s WBC belt.

And Whyte, who continues to train in Portugal, remains upset at the pay split for the fight, which culminated in him not showing up to the first press conference between the fighters earlier this month.

But Whyte’s lawyer Jeffrey Benz has accused Warren of being difficult over their demands, telling Talk Sport: "We haven't spoken to Frank or George for a month. I have a total of a three-minute conversation with Frank, he called me, everything we've asked for is normal, standard, commercial, it’s not outlandish or outrageous. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.

“We don’t have a single ticket for Dillian, his entourage, his Mum, or anybody else, contrary to what Warren said, we didn’t ask for complimentary tickets equal to the total number of ringside seats, we asked for 25 ringside seats. It’s normal. It’s what we give to Dillian’s opponents. We have been given nothing.

“We’ve asked for credentials for his security team and video team. They’ve given us the bare minimum. We spent weeks asking them to tell us the size of the ring.

“Imagine if Crystal Palace travel to Chelsea and they don’t know the size of the pitch? It’s been stupid games, it was like pulling tooth and nail. Trying to stack the deck in favour of Fury.”

Warren later replied: “We couldn’t agree terms, we went to a purse bid, I don’t want to own him, I just want him to do what he’s signed for.

“He has refused to do any filming for BT. He said he didn’t show up because he didn’t get a private plane. We’re not obliged to do this. He wanted a choice of what plane to fly on and he didn’t want any strangers to film him.”