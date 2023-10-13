Drake confirms massive Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis bet

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake has taken to Instagram to confirm a massive bet, having placed $850,000 on Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis on Saturday (14 October).

YouTube star Paul, who has ventured into boxing, WWE and business in recent years, is due to box fellow American Danis in Manchester, on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury.

And Canadian rapper Drake, who is known to place sizeable bets on fights (and often to lose those bets), has shared a screenshot of a betting slip for Paul, 28, to knock out Danis, 30, who is best known as a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Drake, 36, placed the bet at 1.59 odds, meaning the potential payout is $1,351,500. “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” he wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

For weeks there has been speculation that Danis vs Paul will not take place, with many fans believing that their bitter feud will ultimately see one of them derail the fight. Those fears were only heightened on Thursday, as the KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis press conference ended with Danis attacking Paul, after the YouTube star threw a small item at the jiu-jitsu champion and ex-MMA fighter’s leg. Security then held back both men.

The build to their fight has been unsavoury, with Danis repeatedly taking aim at Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. On social media, Danis has posted numerous photos and clips of the Danish model with various men, leading Agdal to be granted a temporary restraining order in September.

Danis has never competed in the boxing ring before, having withdrawn from a scheduled bout against KSI in January, citing a lack of training. Despite his black-belt jiu-jitsu prowess, Danis was filmed getting caught in a choke by a bouncer in 2021, though the fighter did have a significant injury at the time.