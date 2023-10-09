Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mike Perry willl serve as the back-up fighter for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’s boxing match on Saturday, when the pair are due to clash before KSI faces Tommy Fury.

Paul and Danis are set to go head to head in Manchester, but their fellow American will be on hand in case either man withdraws – with fans still unsure whether Danis will turn up.

Danis is a jiu-jitsu champion with experience in mixed martial arts, and he is best-known as an ex-teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor. The 30-year-old was due to make his boxing debut against YouTuber KSI in January but withdrew on short notice, citing a lack of training.

As such, fans are predicting that Danis could pull out of his bout with Paul, which has been preceded by a bitter feud. Danis has repeatedly taken aim at the YouTube star’s fiancee Nina Agdal on social media, sharing numerous photos of the Danish model with various men – leading Agdal to be granted a temporary restraining order in September.

That has only added to speculation that Danis may not appear at the AO Arena on Saturday, and if that is the case, Perry will step in against Paul, whose YouTube career led to ventures in WWE, boxing and business.

Perry, 32, is best known for his stint in the UFC, where the welterweight went 7-8 between 2016 and 2021. During that spell, “Platinum” recorded wins over the likes of Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, Jake Ellenberger and Danny Roberts, while losing to Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinnibio among others.

Four of Perry’s UFC wins came via knockout/TKO, while his only stoppage losses came via submission against Cerrone and TKO against Neal.

Since leaving the UFC, Perry has gone on to compete in bare-knuckle boxing, forging a 3-0 record. He won his Bare Knuckle FC debut via decision in 2022, before outpointing MMA star Michael “Venom” Page later that year. This April, Perry beat ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold in Bare Knuckle FC, breaking one of his compatriot’s teeth in Round 2.