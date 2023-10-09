Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will clash in the boxing ring this weekend, on the same card that pits KSI against Tommy Fury.

American Paul rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing, WWE and business – the latter via his Prime energy drink company, which he launched with former opponent KSI. In the boxing ring, Paul has even faced the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

Now, the 28-year-old goes up against compatriot Danis, a jiu-jitsu champion with mixed martial arts experience, who is also an ex-teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor. The pair’s fight on Saturday should, some will hope, mark the end of a bitter feud that has seen Danis, 30, take aim at Paul’s fiancee repeatedly.

In the main event, YouTuber KSI will box Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, in an all-British bout.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

The fights are set to take place on Saturday 14 October at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Paul vs Danis is likely to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with ring walks for KSI vs Fury expected at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Dazn pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $54.99 in the US.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

(PA)

KSI – 5/2; Fury – 2/7

Paul – 2/9; Danis – 3/1

Full odds via William Hill.

Full card (subject to change)

• KSI vs Tommy Fury

• Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

• Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

• Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II

• King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

• Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

• NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

• Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

• Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II

• Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts S-X vs DTG