Eddie Hearn hit out at a reporter over a question about Conor McGregor on Saturday, after Katie Taylor’s win against Chantelle Cameron.

Irish icon Taylor won a majority decision against Cameron in Dublin, six months after the Englishwoman handed Taylor the first loss of her professional career. In beating Cameron on Saturday (25 November), Taylor became a two-weight undisputed champion.

Both of Taylor’s fights with Cameron were sponsored by McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout, and the UFC star was present at the first event, in May. He was absent on Saturday, however, having come under criticism for controversial tweets about last week’s riots in Dublin.

The violent protests followed a knife attack that left five people injured, including three children, and McGregor called for the attacker to be punished with “torture and death”.

Hearn, who promotes Taylor, was asked about McGregor at the post-fight press conference on Saturday and made clear his frustration with the question, saying: “You had to do it, didn’t you?

“I have to tell you this: I’m so bored of talking about it. All you ever do is look for a negative. Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor; I don’t represent him, I don’t talk about his comments. He has a brand that has backed the sport of boxing.

“It has nothing to do with Katie Taylor, the show, the company. His opinions are his opinions. Tonight, we celebrate one of your greatest ever athletes. No more questions about Conor McGregor.”

The journalist who asked the question insisted that he had to do so, to which Hearn replied: “Then you can ask me away from the press conference. You can ask me afterwards.

“I’ll answer it – not in front of Katie Taylor. This is her night, and congratulations to one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” Hearn then ended the press conference.

Taylor, 37, took the undisputed super-lightweight titles from Cameron, 32, on Saturday, adding the belts to her undisputed lightweight gold.