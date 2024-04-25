Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya have renewed their feud, with the Briton accusing the former world champion of ‘stalking’ him ‘like a crazed fan’.

De La Hoya’s fighter Ryan Garcia beat Devin Haney, represented by Hearn, in Brooklyn on Saturday (20 April), dropping the WBC super-lightweight champion three times en route to a decision win.

However, Garcia did not take the title due to his failed weigh-in, where he came in three pounds over the limit. Garcia, 25, has since turned his attention to other potential opponents, but Haney, also 25, is eyeing a “fair” rematch with his fellow American.

De La Hoya has dismissed Haney’s suggestion of a rematch, though, commenting on the “Dream”’s latest Instagram post: “Good luck with Eddie but there will not be a rematch. Good luck in your career and good luck with Eddie, a European promoter trying to make it in the US.”

Hearn, 44, was quick to hit back at the 51-year-old American, writing: “Genuinely are you ok? You stalk me like a crazed fan. You had a great win on Saturday yet I consume your mind 24/7.

“Unfortunately for you, I am a global promoter with 18 World Champions (you have 4). I have big plans to work with everyone to grow the sport globally and have some fantastic talent in the US market.

“Genuinely wish you all the best and hope you can enjoy what you do.”

Hearn and De La Hoya’s relationship has been a torrid one in recent years, though they seemed to patch things up on a recent promotional tour.

Their relationship appears to have broken down again, however, while De La Hoya has also clashed with Garcia numerous times during their time working together.

Prior to Saturday, Haney was unbeaten as a professional, while Garcia suffered his first pro loss in April 2023 when he was stopped by a body shot from Gervonta Davis. Two months later, in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), De La Hoya said Garcia was to blame for the defeat.