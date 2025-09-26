Eubank Jr-Benn 2 undercard announced as ex-title challenger lands chief support role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five fights have been added to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s rematch on November 15, live on DAZN.

An all-British welterweight clash between former world title challenger Jack Catterall and Ekow Essuman will provide chief support at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Catterall has switched training teams ahead of the fight, linking up with Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis, the father of ex-champion Jaron Ennis, in America.

But he is unlikely to have things all his own way against Essuman who is coming off a career-best win over Josh Taylor earlier this year.

Rising star Adam Azim is also on the card, and he will face super lightweight contender Zaur Abdullaev.

Azim has not fought since he beat former champion Sergey Lipinets in February but will look to make up for lost time against Abdullaev who has only lost two of his 22 professional fights.

Richard Riakporhe will also be in action against the unbeaten Tommy Welch as he looks to get himself into the mix in the heavyweight division.

Riakporhe missed out on a world title at cruiserweight last year when he lost to Chris Billam-Smith in their rematch at Selhurst Park, but he returned to the ring with a stoppage win in May.

The final two fights to be confirmed will see Sam Gilley and Ishmael Davis in a super welterweight clash, while 20-year-old prospect Mikie Tallon will face the experienced Fezan Shahid.

It promises to be an action-packed night of boxing ahead of the rematch that fight fans have been waiting for.

Eubank Jr edged his first meeting with Benn back in April as he finished strongly to take a unanimous decision victory.

Back at the same venue, Eubank Jr and Benn will do it all again with family pride and bragging rights on the line.

Eubank Jr has reunited with Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘Momac’ McIntyre, as he aims for a repeat win, whereas Benn has stuck with the same team for his shot at redemption.

