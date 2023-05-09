Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will square off on 1 July, as a delay to their rematch was confirmed on Tuesday.

Smith stopped Eubank Jr in Round 4 in January, and it was announced in April that the Britons would clash at the AO Arena in Manchester again on 17 June.

However, ESPN reported on Monday (8 May) that Smith had suffered an injury, which would likely delay the middleweight rematch by a matter of weeks.

That news was confirmed by Boxxer, which will promote the rematch, on Tuesday (9 May).

“It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up,” said Smith, “but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100 percent on fight night. A 100 percent Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Smith, 34, and Eubank Jr, 33, fought each other in January after the latter’s planned bout with Conor Benn fell through.

Eubank Jr and Benn were due to box one another in October, almost 29 years to the day after their fathers’ second and final clash, but it was revealed on fight week that Benn had failed two drug tests in the lead-up to the catchweight bout.

Benn’s return is still up in the air; the British Boxing Board of Control has stripped the 26-year-old of his licence, while UK Anti-Doping has suspended the Briton. However, the WBC did clear Benn of ‘intentional doping’.

Eubank Jr will take a professional record of 32-3 (23 knockouts) into his rematch with Smith, whose pro record stands at 33-3-1 (20 KOs).