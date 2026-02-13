KO artists Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois to clash in world heavyweight title fight
Wardley defends the WBO belt against his fellow Briton, who aims to bounce back from a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Fabio Wardley will defend the WBO world heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois on 9 May in a clash of British knockout artists.
The fight, which will take place at Co Op Live in Manchester, marks Wardley’s first title defence as a world champion, while Dubois aims to regain that status himself.
Wardley became WBO champion in November, as he was elevated from interim-title holder when Oleksandr Usyk gave up the regular version of the belt. The news came one month after Wardley took the interim title from Joseph Parker with a late, comeback knockout at London’s O2 Arena.
The result kept Wardley unbeaten as a professional (20-0-1, 19 KOs), and the Ipswich boxer will put that record on the line against Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) in the spring.
Dubois’s world-title journey was in fact similar to Wardley’s, as the Londoner was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular-title holder in 2024, after Usyk relinquished the official belt.
Dubois went on to retain the IBF title by knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, a career-defining win that set up a rematch with Usyk at the same venue. But last July, just as he did in 2023, Dubois suffered a stoppage loss to the Ukrainian, who became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion with the victory.
Now if Wardley, 31, can overcome Dubois, 28, he may set up his own bout with Usyk, whose next move is unclear.
In recent months, 38-year-old Usyk had talked up the idea of a unified-title defence against ex-world champion Deontay Wilder, but the American has since been paired with British veteran Derek Chisora. The pair will headline at the O2 Arena on 4 April, one week before Tyson Fury emerges from his fifth retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov.
If Fury defeats the Russian at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the “Gypsy King” may even be next for the winner of Wardley vs Dubois.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Like Wardley and Dubois, Fury is promoted by Frank Warren’s company Queensberry. However, Queensberry’s involvement in Fury’s upcoming bout is less clear than usual, especially with the fight streaming live on Netflix – rather than on DAZN, which typically airs Queensberry’s shows.
