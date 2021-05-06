It’s the first meeting ahead of the fight as Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul finally meet.

The legendary boxer and YouTube star will go head-to-head ahead of their exhibition match on 6 June.

Mayweather is thrilled by the potential to add “an audience” following the initial postponement earlier this year with his hope that the event will be able to attract “80,000 fans” now that Covid-19 restrictions are starting to ease.

Miami’s Hard Rock stadium will host the bout and the attendance will likely fall short of that, but this event is likely to capture the imagination of sport fans around the world.

Paul posted on Instagram on Wednesday night: “Press conference tomorrow. Finally face to face with Floyd Mayweather 3 pm EST.”

Here’s how you can take in the first meeting between the pair where the trash talk will begin.

When is the face to face?

The face to face will be on 6 May, according to Paul himself, a month before the fight on 6 June.

It is scheduled to start at 8pm BST (12pm PT/3pm ET).

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You will be able to watch the face-to-face and behinds the scenes action from Hard Rock Stadium on both Mayweather and Paul’s Instagram accounts - which are linked below.

A post on Mayweather Promotions said: “Whose side are you on?! @floydmayweather & @loganpaul are going live on their IG’s today at 3pm ET to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside today’s face-off live from @hardrockstadium! #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights.”

Alternatively, check back with Independent Sport, as we will be providing all the main takeaways from the first meeting between the pair.