Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream: How to watch fight online tonight
All you need to know as the boxing icon takes on the mixed martial artist in Japan
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.
Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two.
The former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair box one another at the Super Saitama Arena on Saturday (24 September).
Asakura, 30, has a pro MMA record of 16-3 (1 No Contest) and has achieved nine of his wins via knockout or TKO. Saturday’s main event against Mayweather marks Asakura’s boxing debut, and it will take place under the banner of Rizin – the MMA promotion for which Asakura competes in the featherweight division.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event in Japan.
When is it?
Mayweather vs Asakura is due to take place on Saturday 24 September, with the main card beginning at 4am BST on Sunday 25 September (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
Timings for the main-event ring walks are as yet unknown.
How can I watch it?
The event will air live on the streaming service Fite.TV in the UK and US.
The card is priced at $19.99 (£17.64).
Full card
Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura
Nadaka Yoshinari vs Bandasak So Trakunpet
Kyoji Horiguchi vs Yuto Hokamura
Hiromasa Ogikubo vs Soo Chul Kim
Kyohei Hagiwara vs Chihiro Suzuki
Juri Ohara vs Luiz Gustavo
Shoma Shibisai vs Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira
