Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather isn’t risking his 50-0 record in his exhibition match against Logan Paul but he could be embarrassed on the world stage.

The US fighter will bout YouTuber Paul this Sunday and if he is defeated by the internet star his legacy in boxing could be tainted.

Fans, boxers and pundits alike have questioned why he has taken the fight and one former fighter has said it could leave his reputation in tatters.

Carl Froch told Sky Sports: “Mayweather could end up making a mockery of his whole career.

“If he gets caught and gets put down, it will be embarrassing. If he loses, he might as well get a one-way ticket to Australia.”

Mayweather is collecting a nine figure sum which could soothe any embarrassment and it will add to his net worth which surpassed $1.2billion earlier this year.

Here’s all you need to know about the bout.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Sunday, June 6.

The rings walks are expected to take place 4am UK time.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Box Office with coverage beginning at 11.55pm.

It will cost supporters £16.95 to watch the undercard and main event.

Odds

Mayweather - 1/8

Draw - 326/25

Paul - 9/2

Prediction

While many may want to Paul upset Mayweather, it is unlikely to happen. The YouTuber may be taller and have a bigger reach but the 44-year-old has the experience behind him to put this fight to bed. Mayweather via KO.

Undercard

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell