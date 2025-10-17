Frank Warren names David Adeleye as potential next opponent for Dave Allen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Warren has put forward Queensberry heavyweight David Adeleye as a potential next fight for Dave Allen.

Following years in boxing’s wilderness, Allen has returned to the fore over the past 12 months after he avenged a controversial loss to Johnny Fisher by knocking out his rival in their rematch.

Allen’s comeback story took another bump in the road when he was comfortably beaten by Arslanbek Makhmudov in Sheffield last weekend, ending suggestions that he could face former world title holder Deontay Wilder.

With Allen’s path forward now unclear Warren told iFL TV that Adeleye, who boasts a knockout ratio of 81 per cent thanks to 13 stoppages in 16 fights, would make a strong opponent for the “White Rhino”.

The Queensberry promoter shared: “I’m not being disrespectful – they’ve done a good job promoting it – but there’s levels and levels, and I think people got carried away with everything.

“Dave [Allen] always gives a brave performance, a nice guy, but he got well beaten – there’s levels that they’re all at. It’s sad and a shame that he got beat. Maybe a good fight for him at the moment is probably David Adeleye, someone like that.

“David [Adeleye] has got to get back in the swing of things after his last fight.”

It is a fight Queensberry and Adeleye have been willing to make for some time. Back in 2021 Adeleye commented: “Dave Allen and Nathan Gorman are fights I think I can take. I am confident in myself, I believe in myself and I can beat them.

“Dave would be a good contest for me. He has been in there with some great fighters. It would be a good fight and it is one I would take.”

Adeleye attempted to enter world title contention by stepping up to fight Filip Hrgovic in August, with the Croatian ranked in the top 10 by all four sanctioning bodies. Despite a spirited performance that saw Hrgovic cut, Adeleye lost the 10-rounder via a wide decision - two judges giving him just one round.

Having vacated the British title coveted by Allen, Adeleye may not represent the ideal opponent, although it could be a good litmus test for Allen’s Lonsdale belt credentials.