Frazer Clarke targets fights with heroes Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Frazer Clarke has revealed lofty ambitions for his professional boxing career, expressing a desire to take on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Olympic bronze medalist Clarke signed his first pro contract in December, with his debut set to take place on the undercard of Amir Khan’s long-awaited clash with Kell Brook in February.

Clarke stepped onto the podium for Great Britain in Tokyo last summer, and now the 30-year-old is making the switch from amateur to professional boxing – and from super heavyweight to heavyweight – as he draws inspiration from training partner and compatriot Joshua.

Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Joshua is also on Clarke’s list of dream opponents, however.

“I want to win titles. That’s my job, my aim,” Clarke told Sky Sports.

“Eventually I want to be a world champion. We will build steadily and eventually the fights will fall into place.

“Eventually I want to be up there with the big names. I want to fight the people I am inspired by – Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua.

“We saw Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker do a great fight [in December], they are the kind of nights I want. I want all the big names, all the big fights, but I understand that it’s a process.”

Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in September, when he was comprehensively outpointed by the southpaw in London.

“AJ” quickly triggered a rematch clause to face the undefeated Ukrainian again, however, with that bout likely to take place in April – and in the English capital, like the first fight.

Fury, meanwhile, knocked out Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ trilogy bout in October to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

The “Gypsy King” has now been ordered to defend the belt against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, who is interim champion and mandatory challenger.