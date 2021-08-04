Frazer Clarke has won Olympic bronze after a cut stopped him in his super-heavyweight boxing semi-final against Bakhodir Jalolov.

The huge Uzbek’s punishing one-two caused problems from the outset to win the first round unanimously at Tokyo 2020.

But the Team GB star rallied and forced a standing eight count against the No 1 ranked opponent.

It was not to be though for Clarke, whose cut around his eye worsened and despite being allowed to continue after one medical check from the doctor, a second prematurely ended the bout.

Frazer Clarke of Team Great Britain gets a cut in his semi-final (Getty)

Clarke admitted he was proud of his journey to Tokyo, telling BBC Sport: “It’s not the fairy tale I wanted , I’m proud of myself, the last six months of my last I made more sacrifices, I thought I could’ve done a bit more maybe. but I’m proud of myself.

“I’m Olympic bronze medalist, never could I have seen myself, I did my best, I go to sleep at night.

“I’m healthy, my family is healthy, I went to the Olympic Games, I can’t ask for anymore.

“I’m still alive, still breathing, a little bit gutted, I’ll have my picture up in Sheffield.

“It’s been a pleasure to captain these guys, great teammates, they’ll be successful. Fantastic group of people.”