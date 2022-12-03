Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout tonight, despite having already defeated his fellow Briton twice.

The heavyweights go head to head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as Fury puts the WBC title on the line against his old foe.

Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 before beating the veteran via TKO in 2014. Now, Fury enters this contest on the back of an April knockout of Dillian Whyte, while Chisora’s last outing was a split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev in July.

The expectation here is that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will get past Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) to set up a clash with WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO title holder Oleksandr Usyk, for undisputed status atop the heavyweight division.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Fury vs Chisora is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 3 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am PT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm PT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will air live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £26.95. Viewers do not need to have a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.

In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

Derek Chisora was outpointed by Tyson Fury in their first clash and stopped in their second (Getty Images)

Fury - 1/5

Chisora - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Tyson Fury (C) vs Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Kevin Lerena (WBA Regular heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk (lightweight)

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super-featherweight)

Hosea Burton vs TBA (light-heavyweight)