Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury will look to secure a third victory over Derek Chisora tonight, in a bid to set up an undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in April to retain the WBC belt, Fury claimed to be retired, but the Briton returns to the ring at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium here to face compatriot Chisora, whose last result was a split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev in July.

Challenger Chisora, 38, has already fallen to Fury, 34, twice – losing to the “Gypsy King” via decision in 2011 and by TKO in 2014.

The expectation here is that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will get past Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), before taking on WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Usyk next year.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Fury vs Chisora is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 3 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am PT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm PT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will air live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £26.95. Viewers do not need to have a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.

In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

Derek Chisora was outpointed by Tyson Fury in their first clash and stopped in their second (Getty Images)

Fury - 1/5

Chisora - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Tyson Fury (C) vs Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Kevin Lerena (WBA Regular heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk (lightweight)

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super-featherweight)

Hosea Burton vs TBA (light-heavyweight)