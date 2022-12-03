Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fury vs Chisora card: Who else is fighting tonight?

Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 03 December 2022 09:57
Comments
Tyson Fury records an official version of 'Sweet Caroline' for men’s mental health charity

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora top the bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London tonight, as the “Gypsy King” defends the WBC heavyweight title against his old foe.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) claimed to have retired after retaining the belt with a knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, but he is back in action here as he seeks a third victory over fellow Briton Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), who beat Kubrat Pulev on points in July.

Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 and defeated the veteran via TKO in 2014, leading most to expect that the WBC champion will secure a straightforward win this weekend. If he does, Fury may fight Oleksandr Usyk next, in a bid to take the unbeaten Ukrainian’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and become undisputed heavyweight champion.

In the co-main event, rising British heavyweight Daniel Dubois defends the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Fury vs Chisora is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 3 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am PT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm PT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will air live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £26.95. Viewers do not need to have a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.

In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

Derek Chisora was outpointed by Tyson Fury in their first clash and stopped in their second

(Getty Images)

Fury - 1/5

Chisora - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Tyson Fury (C) vs Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Kevin Lerena (WBA Regular heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk (lightweight)

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Recommended

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super-featherweight)

Hosea Burton vs TBA (light-heavyweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in