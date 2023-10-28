Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live as Tyson Fury boxes ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will meet in the boxing ring tonight, in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.
Fury, 35, reigns as WBC heavyweight champion but has not fought or defended his title since December, when he beat Derek Chisora for the third time to stay unbeaten. The Briton is due to finally face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk next, but he must first navigate this unique match-up with Ngannou.
Ngannou, 37, vacated the UFC heavyweight title upon leaving the mixed martial arts promotion in January and has not fought since January 2022, but he is deemed the hardest puncher in combat-sports history – potentially giving him a shot at a seismic upset in Saudi Arabia.
Can the Cameroonian shock the boxing world? Or will Fury produce a boxing clinic and coast towards his planned clash with Usyk, which is set to take place in Riyadh like tonight’s main event? Find out with our live fight updates and results, below.
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Round 3
Lots more jabbing from the two heavyweights, with Kean getting the better of these exchanges.
But Parker eventually lands a great uppercut, squeezing it through Kean’s guard, and the Canadian is rattled!!
Another uppercut moments later, and Kean is put down – and there’s no getting up!!
Parker, by KNOCKOUT!
Joseph Parker def. Simon Kean via third-round KO (2:04)
Parker collects the vacant IBF and WBO Intercontinental heavyweight titles!
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Round 2
Parker jabs low then high. He sees a right overhand partially land, then Kean shoves him away.
Sharp jab by Kean, who then catches Parker on the very end of a cross.
Parker buries a left hook into the mid-section of Kean now.
The Kiwi follows up with a few tidy jabs. Kean responds in kind.
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Round 1
Lots of support for Parker in Riyadh. And we’re under way.
Both men are standing orthodox. Clean right cross and stiff left hook by Parker! Kean’s chin was jutting out there, almost inviting those shots.
Lots of head movement from the Canadian now. It doesn’t prevent Parker from landing another decent left hook, but Kean fires back with a right cross.
Both men throw left hooks simultaneously, with Kean beating Parker to the punch – literally. Now it’s Parker who is leaving his chin out.
Another good left hook from Kean, which staggers Parker slightly.
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Here we go! The vacant IBF and WBO Intercontinental heavyweight titles are up for grabs
New Zealand’s Joseph Parker (32-2, 22 KOs) takes on Canada’s Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs).
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
We’re still waiting for Parker and Kean.
In the meantime...
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Next up, Joseph Parker takes on Simon Kean! More heavyweight action to whet the appetite for the main event.
New Zealand’s Parker was stopped by Joe Joyce last year – and previously lost to Anthony Joshua – but has bounced back with two wins this year.
Parker, a teammate of Fury, will hope he can get not only a victory but a quick one, so he can watch as much of the Rugby World Cup final as possible!
His nation takes on South Africa in France, with kick-off five minutes away.
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright
Round 1
Wright is a former cruiserweight, and he definitely looks the smaller man in there. He uses that inherently quicker movement to dart around in the early exchanges, however.
A couple of nice shots from him, from varying angles, but he’s caught with a pair of nasty hooks and goes down!!! Wow!
Wright beats the referee’s count but immediately eats a clean right hook, and he’s shaken to his core! He’s still standing, but he’s frozen, and the referee steps in!
It’s all over in Round 1! As expected, dare I say it...
Arslanbek Makhmudov def. Junior Anthony Wright via first-round TKO (1:10)
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright
Russia’s Makhmudov is 17-0 (16 KOs) at 34 years old. Eleven of his wins have come in the first round.
Meanwhile, American Wright is 20-4-1 (17 KOs) and 37 years old.
Makhmudov is the favourite here, and we may be looking at another early finish, based on his career so far...
Aaaaand we’re under way!
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright
Just like the last two fights, all the bouts from here on out are heavyweight contests.
Next up: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright.
Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Moses Itauma def. Istvan Bernath
Itauma is actually a southpaw who is naturally right handed, which explains in part why he has such a powerful jab.
That was the shot that dropped Bernath, before Itauma got the finish with his opponent against the ropes later in Round 1.
Moses Itauma def. Istvan Bernath via first-round TKO (1:53)
