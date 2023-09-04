Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derek Chisora has backed Francis Ngannou to drop Tyson Fury in the pair’s crossover fight next month.

Fury will box the former UFC heavyweight champion in Saudi Arabia on 28 October, though the Briton’s WBC title will not be on the line in Riyadh.

The bout will mark Fury’s first fight since he stopped Chisora in their clash in December, a result with which the 35-year-old retained the WBC belt and went 3-0 against his compatriot. Fury also stopped Chisora in their second meeting, in 2014, after outpointing him in their first fight, in 2011.

Ngannou, 36, has never fought as a professional boxer, but Chisora believes that the Cameroonian’s renowned power will be on display when he fights Fury.

“That’s a big fight,” Chisora told Seconds Out on Saturday (2 September). “Tyson is going to win it, but I think Tyson is going to get dropped by Ngannou.”

Ngannou has been training with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson ahead of his bout with Fury, who is unbeaten as a pro but has been dropped six times in his career.

The “Gypsy King” hit the canvas twice in his first fight with Deontay Wilder, a draw in 2018, and twice in their trilogy bout in 2021, when Fury stopped the American for the second time. Fury was also dropped by Steve Cunningham in 2013 and Neven Pajkic in 2011.

Ngannou last fought in January 2022, beating Ciryl Gane on points to retain the UFC heavyweight title, which he relinquished 12 months later while leaving the mixed martial arts promotion. In the time between, Ngannou underwent knee surgery.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Chisora bounced back from his most recent loss to Fury by outpointing Gerald Washington in August, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Robert Helenius.