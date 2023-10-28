Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live stream on TNT Sports Box Office has left fans fuming after being subjected to a screeching noise.

The event, named ‘Battle of the Baddest’, has divided opinion, with the current WBC world heavyweight champion boxer taking on the former UFC heavyweight champion mixed martial artist in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TNT Sports Box Office charged UK fans £21.95 to watch the fight, but the stream online and on the app was unavailable until just after 7pm BST.

Worse still, many of those tuning in before encountered a piercing sound, leaving fight fans angry and unable to watch some of the undercard, including Martin Bakole’s knockout of Carlos Takam in another heavyweight encounter.

After encountering early issues with the footage, the broadcast was swiftly pulled and changed to just the TNT Sports logo and the following statement: "We apologise for the break in transmission and hope to correct the fault shortly.”

One fan reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Right this ain’t a joke any more lads what the f**** going on here, my ears are bleeding.”

While another added: “Shout out to TNT Sports for murdering my eardrums.”

TNT Sports’ stream fails during the Fury vs Ngannou undercard (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods would later apologise when footage returned, stating: “A big apology to those who lost pictures, we had some technical issues, I know that must have been frustrating.

“We think we know what it was about, so it won't happen again.”

But even after the broadcast returned just before the undercard fight between Moses Itauma and Istvan Bernath, more issues emerged.

As Itauma made his way to the ring, the sound disappeared for over a minute and footage flickered in and out, with many encountering static noise.