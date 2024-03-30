Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fury vs Usyk undercard revealed as Jai Opetaia and Joe Cordina feature

Fury and Usyk will clash in Saudi Arabia on 18 May to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:36
Comments
Close
Johnny Fisher: Knocking Out Barriers from Rugby to Boxing

The undercard for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been revealed, with two other title fights scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Usyk will clash in Riyadh on 18 May to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis will provide chief support in a rematch two years in the making.

Australian Opetaia, who outpointed Briedis in 2022, will face the Latvian for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title – which Opetaia won against Briedis and vacated late last year.

Elsewhere, Welshman Joe Cordina defends his IBF belt against Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace at super-featherweight.

Recommended

A series of non-title bouts were also announced on Saturday (30 March), including two heavyweight clashes – Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez and Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev – and two cruiserweight fights – Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar and David Nyika vs Michael Seitz.

Finally, Mark Chamberlain and Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab will meet in a lightweight tilt, and Isaac Lowe faces Hasibullah Ahmadi at featherweight.

Fury vs Usyk undercard

Jai Opetaia will meet Mairis Briedis again

(Getty Images)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 (vacant IBF cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight title)

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (featherweight)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in