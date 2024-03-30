Fury vs Usyk undercard revealed as Jai Opetaia and Joe Cordina feature

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The undercard for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been revealed, with two other title fights scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Usyk will clash in Riyadh on 18 May to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis will provide chief support in a rematch two years in the making.

Australian Opetaia, who outpointed Briedis in 2022, will face the Latvian for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title – which Opetaia won against Briedis and vacated late last year.

Elsewhere, Welshman Joe Cordina defends his IBF belt against Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace at super-featherweight.

A series of non-title bouts were also announced on Saturday (30 March), including two heavyweight clashes – Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez and Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev – and two cruiserweight fights – Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar and David Nyika vs Michael Seitz.

Finally, Mark Chamberlain and Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab will meet in a lightweight tilt, and Isaac Lowe faces Hasibullah Ahmadi at featherweight.

Fury vs Usyk undercard

Jai Opetaia will meet Mairis Briedis again (Getty Images)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 (vacant IBF cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight title)

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (featherweight)