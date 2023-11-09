Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren promises ‘historical’ fight card on 23 December

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Frank Warren has insisted that a ‘historic’ night of boxing will still go ahead on 23 December, despite Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk being pushed back from that date.

It was announced in late September that Fury and Usyk had signed a contract to clash in Saudi Arabia before the end of March, with 23 December a mooted date.

However, after Fury suffered a knockdown by ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October, when the Briton ultimately won a controversial decision, the undisputed heavyweight title fight has been delayed until 2024. Despite that development, Fury’s promoter Warren still plans to stage a fight night in Saudi on 23 December.

“There’s gonna be a big night in December,” he told Talksport on Thursday (9 November). “We’ll be announcing it very soon, and it will be massive.

“You’re gonna love it, I promise you you’re gonna love it. I can’t give you all the information at the moment, but everything’s going in the right direction for something to be a historical night of boxing.

“It’s gonna feature boxers from all over the world. You will be surprised by the names. There’s some great fights involving British fighters, too.”

Warren also insisted that Fury vs Usyk will go ahead, despite concerns after the fight initially collapsed earlier this year.

“That fight is signed,” Warren said. “It was originally expected to take place on 23 December, it’s been pushed back, and it will take place in the early part of the new year.

“That fight will happen, massive fight. The first time an undisputed [heavyweight] fight has taken place this century. For me, as a promoter, it just gets better and better. The events get bigger and bigger, and it’s just fabulous.”

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title was not on the line against Ngannou, though the bout was recorded as a professional boxing match – the first of Ngannou’s fighting career.

Meanwhile, Usyk last fought in August, stopping Daniel Dubois, who is also promoted by Warren. The Ukrainian, 36, retained the unified heavyweight titles with that victory, which kept him unbeaten like Fury, 35.