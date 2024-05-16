Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates ahead of press conference in Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference today, before their undisputed heavyweight title fight on Saturday
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference in Riyadh today, two days before their undisputed heavyweight title fight.
On Saturday, WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk will clash to crown the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years. And fight week in Saudi Arabia has already provided drama, with Fury’s father John headbutting one of Usyk’s teammates on Monday.
Thankfully that incident has not threatened Saturday’s main event, which was delayed by three months when Tyson suffered a cut over his eye in February.
The bout is now closer than ever, with Briton Fury and Ukraine’s Usyk appearing at a press conference today, before Friday’s weigh-ins mark the final face-off ahead of fight night.
Follow all the latest news from the Fury vs Usyk fight week below, and live updates from the press conference.
Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Latest news from fight week as press conference nears
Fury vs Usyk is set to take place on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The main card is due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).
How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk box to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years
Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Latest news from fight week as press conference nears
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference in Riyadh today, two days before their undisputed heavyweight title fight.
On Saturday, WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk will clash to crown the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years. And fight week in Saudi Arabia has already provided drama, with Fury’s father John headbutting one of Usyk’s teammates on Monday.
Thankfully that incident has not threatened Saturday’s main event, which was delayed by three months when Tyson suffered a cut over his eye in February.
The bout is now closer than ever, with Briton Fury and Ukraine’s Usyk appearing at a press conference today, before Friday’s weigh-ins mark the final face-off ahead of fight night.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies