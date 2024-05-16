✕ Close Tyson Fury survives shock knockdown by Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference in Riyadh today, two days before their undisputed heavyweight title fight.

On Saturday, WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk will clash to crown the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years. And fight week in Saudi Arabia has already provided drama, with Fury’s father John headbutting one of Usyk’s teammates on Monday.

Thankfully that incident has not threatened Saturday’s main event, which was delayed by three months when Tyson suffered a cut over his eye in February.

The bout is now closer than ever, with Briton Fury and Ukraine’s Usyk appearing at a press conference today, before Friday’s weigh-ins mark the final face-off ahead of fight night.

Follow all the latest news from the Fury vs Usyk fight week below, and live updates from the press conference.