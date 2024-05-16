Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates ahead of press conference in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference today, before their undisputed heavyweight title fight on Saturday

Alex Pattle
in Riyadh
Thursday 16 May 2024 10:35
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will trade words at a press conference in Riyadh today, two days before their undisputed heavyweight title fight.

On Saturday, WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk will clash to crown the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years. And fight week in Saudi Arabia has already provided drama, with Fury’s father John headbutting one of Usyk’s teammates on Monday.

Thankfully that incident has not threatened Saturday’s main event, which was delayed by three months when Tyson suffered a cut over his eye in February.

The bout is now closer than ever, with Briton Fury and Ukraine’s Usyk appearing at a press conference today, before Friday’s weigh-ins mark the final face-off ahead of fight night.

Follow all the latest news from the Fury vs Usyk fight week below, and live updates from the press conference.

Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Latest news from fight week as press conference nears

Fury vs Usyk is set to take place on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card is due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).

How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk box to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years

Alex Pattle16 May 2024 10:20
Alex Pattle16 May 2024 10:01

