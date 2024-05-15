Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates ahead of undisputed fight in Saudi Arabia
Fury and Usyk finally meet in the ring this week following a long delay after the Briton suffered a serious cut
Tyson Fury battles Oleksandr Usyk in an eagerly anticipated fight on Saturday to crown a new undisputed heavyweight world champion in Saudi Arabia.
As the dust settles following the chaotic start to the week, sparked by a raging and bloodied John Fury, father of the WBC world heavyweight champion, the focus returns to matters inside the ring.
Anthony Joshua could face the winner, as confirmed by Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, though a rematch is stipulated in the contract for this fight.
There is plenty more action on the undercard, including heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez, while Welsh star Joe Cordina defends his IBF super-featherweight world title against Anthony Cacace.
Follow all the latest updates and news coming out of Riyadh below, in what has already been an eventful fight week:
Tyson Fury mocks Oleksandr Usyk – ‘Please don’t beat me up’
Tyson Fury laughed off Oleksandr Usyk’s claim that his weight loss is down to nerves ahead of Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight title clash in Riyadh.
Fury is in lean shape for the meeting between two unbeaten fighters aiming to be crowned the division’s first four-belt king, prompting Usyk to quip “when you’re nervous, you lose weight”.
But the ‘Gypsy King’ hit back when he arrived on stage for the rivals’ first public appearance since arriving in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m very nervous Usyk, please don’t beat me up on Saturday night! Please…extra please!” WBC champion Fury said.
“I predict that somebody’s 0 has got to go and it’s going to be that team over there, unfortunately for them.
Fury was responding to his opponent’s suggestion that his weight loss was due to pre-fight jitters
Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk
Lewis vs Holyfield, the FBI, and a 25-year wait for an undisputed heavyweight title fight
In 1999, Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in their rematch during an emotional night and fight on the edge of Las Vegas, in a place called Paradise.
The win after 12 hard, hard rounds by Lewis was viewed as justice for the drawn verdict with Holyfield eight months earlier in New York. That decision shocked the boxing world, the FBI took an interest, and some outrageous conspiracy theories emerged. In the end, it was just a bad decision.
However, it meant that the rematch became a global affair, a night when boxing had to get it right. The WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight championship belts were on the line. Lewis was the WBC champion; Holyfield had the other two, and that is all that matters. It was all that mattered then.
Tyson Fury’s father John apologises after headbutting Oleksandr Usyk team member: ‘It’s just the way we are’
Tyson Fury’s father John has apologised after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team on Monday – five days before the undisputed heavyweight title fight.
The incident in Saudi Arabia, which left John bloodied, was caught on numerous cameras, with iFL TV among those sharing footage of the confrontation, as well as Usyk’s nutritionist Mykola Tkachenko.
On Saturday (18 May), Tyson Fury and Usyk are set to box each other in Riyadh, crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years – unless the fight ends as a draw. Tyson and Ukraine’s Usyk are both unbeaten, with the Briton holding the WBC belt and Usyk reigning as unified champion.
Fury v Usyk and full undercard
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles)
Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 (vacant IBF cruiserweight title)
Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight title)
Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)
Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)
Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)
Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (featherweight)
Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)
David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)
How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price this weekend
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally go head to head this weekend, crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.
Barring any draw, of course, the fight in Saudi Arabia will give boxing fans a successor to Lennox Lewis, the last man to hold all the division’s major belts at once.
Fury, 35, will carry the WBC title into Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, while 37-year-old Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF straps. Furthermore, both men are unbeaten.
Briton Fury survived a knockdown against Francis Ngannou to beat the ex-UFC champion on points in October, after Ukraine’s Usyk fought through a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois in August.
Conspiracies, cuts and collapses: The treacherous road to Fury vs Usyk
It was the cut that led to the collapse and the conspiracies: a gash over Tyson Fury’s right eye, derailing his undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk on two weeks’ notice and giving way to claims that the wound was self-inflicted.
These suggestions were, frankly, nonsensical. Fury looked as fit as he had ever been when he was sliced open by a stray elbow in sparring in February, finally ready to put an end to a drawn-out boxing saga but thwarted by severe misfortune.
It was the latest bump on an already rocky road, and the only fear now is that there could be one last swerve.
Fury and Usyk, both unbeaten, are finally set to clash on Saturday, barring any late drama. But even then, judging in fights of this magnitude has robbed the sport of clear winners before. Fury, 35, and Usyk, 37, are contracted for a rematch regardless of what happens in Riyadh, so here’s hoping there is no deflating draw, no controversial scorecard, no asterisk on any achievement.
