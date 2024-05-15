✕ Close Bloodied John Fury explains why he headbutted Usyk team member

Tyson Fury battles Oleksandr Usyk in an eagerly anticipated fight on Saturday to crown a new undisputed heavyweight world champion in Saudi Arabia.

As the dust settles following the chaotic start to the week, sparked by a raging and bloodied John Fury, father of the WBC world heavyweight champion, the focus returns to matters inside the ring.

Anthony Joshua could face the winner, as confirmed by Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, though a rematch is stipulated in the contract for this fight.

There is plenty more action on the undercard, including heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez, while Welsh star Joe Cordina defends his IBF super-featherweight world title against Anthony Cacace.

Follow all the latest updates and news coming out of Riyadh below, in what has already been an eventful fight week: