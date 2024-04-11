Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tyson Fury reveals the one thing that ‘terrifies’ him about Oleksandr Usyk fight

The heavyweights will clash on 18 May to crown the division’s first undisputed champion since 2000

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 11 April 2024 11:36
Tyson Fury has said he is “terrified” that he will peak too early while preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk, as their heavyweight title fight looms.

WBC champion Fury and Usyk, who holds the unified belts, will clash in Saudi Arabia on 18 May, with the winner set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Speaking about his training for the fight, Fury said after a press conference on Wednesday (10 April): “I’m actually frightened of where I am at the moment, and that’s a fact.

“I won’t lie to you, I’m actually terrified of where I am at the moment, because I’m ready to go this weekend – and I’ve got five more weekends to go.

“So, like Sugar[hill Steward, Fury’s coach] said, the thing is not doing tons of training, but it’s to do less, because I’m already ready. And if I peak too soon, then I’ll come down with an illness, a flu chest, infection, whatever – and then it’s all f***ed.”

Briton Fury, 35, will enter Riyadh unbeaten as he faces Usyk, 37, who is also undefeated.

Fury last fought in October, surviving a knockdown to win a controversial decision against Francis Ngannou. The former UFC champion was making his boxing debut in that fight, and went on to suffer a second-round knockout by Anthony Joshua in March. Ukrainian Usyk last fought in August, stopping Daniel Dubois.

