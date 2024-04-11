Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has said he is “terrified” that he will peak too early while preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk, as their heavyweight title fight looms.

WBC champion Fury and Usyk, who holds the unified belts, will clash in Saudi Arabia on 18 May, with the winner set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Speaking about his training for the fight, Fury said after a press conference on Wednesday (10 April): “I’m actually frightened of where I am at the moment, and that’s a fact.

“I won’t lie to you, I’m actually terrified of where I am at the moment, because I’m ready to go this weekend – and I’ve got five more weekends to go.

“So, like Sugar[hill Steward, Fury’s coach] said, the thing is not doing tons of training, but it’s to do less, because I’m already ready. And if I peak too soon, then I’ll come down with an illness, a flu chest, infection, whatever – and then it’s all f***ed.”

Briton Fury, 35, will enter Riyadh unbeaten as he faces Usyk, 37, who is also undefeated.

Fury last fought in October, surviving a knockdown to win a controversial decision against Francis Ngannou. The former UFC champion was making his boxing debut in that fight, and went on to suffer a second-round knockout by Anthony Joshua in March. Ukrainian Usyk last fought in August, stopping Daniel Dubois.