Fury vs Usyk 2 undercard announced with focus on young British stars

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has been announced, with several British stars set to feature on 21 December.

Fury will try to avenge his loss to Usyk when the heavyweights clash in Saudi Arabia, seven months after the Ukrainian outpointed the Briton.

Usyk’s victory made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, as he took the WBC belt from Fury and handed the “Gypsy King” his first professional loss. Meanwhile, Usyk retained his unified titles and unbeaten record.

And when the pair meet in Riyadh for the second time this year, their fight will be supported by contests involving Moses Itauma, Johnny Fisher and other British boxers.

Nineteen-year-old Itauma, who has been touted as a future world heavyweight champion, will box Australia’s Demsey McKean, while Fisher, 25, will fight compatriot Dave Allen – also at heavyweight.

Elsewhere on the card, Britons Dennis McCann and Isaac Lowe will box Peter McGrail and Lee McGregor respectively. Also, Israil Madrimov looks to bounce back from his loss to Terence Crawford as he fights Serhii Bohachuk.

open image in gallery Rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma ( Getty Images )

While Fury vs Usyk 1 crowned the Ukrainian as undisputed heavyweight champion, the rematch will only be for three of the four major belts; shortly after beating Fury, Usyk vacated the IBF title, which Daniel Dubois has held since – and which he retained with his knockout of Anthony Joshua in September.

The WBC, WBA and WBO titles will be on the line in Fury and Usyk’s rematch.