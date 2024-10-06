Tyson Fury reveals new approach for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tyson Fury has vowed to “destroy” Oleksandr Usyk when they come to blows in their highly anticipated second fight in December.

Usyk beat Fury in a split decision in Riyadh in May to become the first unified heavyweight champion for two decades. The pair will rematch on 21 December.

The 36-year-old Fury says he feels as good as ever as he prepares to face Usyk, and said he will adopt aggressive tactics for what could be the night that cements both fighters’ legacies in the sport.

“I’ve always been a bad man my whole life, and I’m still one today at nearly 40 years old; a few years off 40, but I like to say that,” Fury told TNT Sport. “I’m going to go in there with ‘destroy mode’.

“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out!”

There are still two and a half months before the bout, but Fury says he is ready to go.

“I’m ready to rock and roll,” he said. “I don’t need a 12-week camp, I’ve been boxing all my life. I’m ready to go tonight, tomorrow, next weekend, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday – it doesn’t really matter. I can come in the ring at 30 stone and do 15 rounds. I’m a natural at it and all I need is six weeks’ good sparring.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren believes the rivalry will be settled by the rematch, which will also take place in Riyadh.

“It was an unbelievable fight, the first one, the biggest fight of the 21st century.,” Warren said. “This will be a massive fight, much bigger than the first one. He’s got to do what he does well, which is to go out there and box, get behind his jab and let his shots go. He knows as well as anyone what he needs to do. And so does Usyk.

“It was a close fight that could have been scored either way. A lot of people scored it a draw. The next fight, I think you will get a decision that will not be debatable.”