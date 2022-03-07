Promoter Frank Warren has said Dillian Whyte is being “badly advised” ahead of his fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, after the challenger failed to appear at last week’s press conference.

Fury’s opponent did not travel to Wembley Stadium to speak with the media, with Whyte opting to remain at a training camp in Portugal ahead of the 23 April clash at the huge London venue.

Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid for the fight and sold 85,000 tickets within three hours of them going on general sale, believes that Whyte is not fulfilling his duties to promote a high-profile heavyweight encounter.

“I genuinely believe that Dillian Whyte has cut his nose off to spite his face,” Warren said to talkSPORT.

“He should’ve been there, and there was a platform there for him to create an opportunity in order to not only build him but to create narratives that we will use to build up to that particular fight.

“We wanted to see Dillian Whyte, irrespective of being totally unprofessional in the way he’s behaving to help promote this fight.

“It’s so ridiculous what they’ve done, him and his team. He’s badly advised and if he’s making the final decision then he’s plain stupid.

“It’s become, and what I always felt it would be, is the Tyson Fury homecoming show. And that’s how it turned out to be.”

Dillian Whyte will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in April (Getty Images)

Whyte is hoping to end Fury’s undefeated record and take the WBC and Ring titles in what could be the champion’s final professional fight.

Brixton-based Whyte had been unhappy about a split of the purse skewed heavily in Fury’s favour and the long wait he had before receiving a title opportunity.

Warren believes that Whyte’s “bleating” has been excessive, though.

The promoter said: “The fact is it will be a good fight, he’s a good challenge for Tyson and I’m sure it’s a big moment for him all this time after he’s been waiting. And by the way it’s not my fault he’s been waiting.

“[Whyte]’s been with Matchroom, they had the world champion for God knows how long, so don’t hold us accountable for all the problems that he’s experienced.

“This is a guy who’s been bleating, saying he’s been there in the position for 1200 days – whatever it is – and he’s got a problem with the WBC, which is not my problem. That’s between them and for them to resolve.

“In the meantime, he participated in the purse bid where the percentages were agreed and the bids went in based upon that, so everyone knew what they were getting into. Afterwards, to try and renegotiate after a purse bid, I’ve never heard anything like it.”