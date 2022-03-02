Tyson Fury gives Dillian Whyte new nickname as challenger snubs press conference

Tyson Fury taunted opponent Dillian Whyte for skipping the pair’s pre-fight press conference on Tuesday, insisting that fighting his own “shadow” would “sell”.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury will put his belt and unbeaten record on the line on 23 April, when he faces mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte at Wembley Stadium – where Tuesday’s press conference took place.

“I will chop him to bits, not a problem, I will smash his face right in.” Fury said of his former sparring partner on Tuesday.

