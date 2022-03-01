Liveupdated1646139703

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference LIVE: Latest updates with challenger set to snub event

The Britons will clash on 23 April at Wembley Stadium, where today’s press conference takes place

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 01 March 2022 13:01
Comments
Tyson Fury confirms date of fight with Dillian Whyte

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in an all-British clash at Wembley Stadium.

The London venue is also the setting for this afternoon’s press conference, the first in the build-up to the highly-anticipated bout. Fury has been incredibly vocal since the fight was confirmed – and even before that – taunting his fellow 33-year-old at every opportunity. Mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, in stark contrast, has been largely silent, leading Fury to label him a “coward” in the run-up to today’s press conference.

It would be no surprise if Fury were to throw that term around this afternoon, too, with Whyte reportedly set to miss the event in order to focus on his training in Portugal, where the Londoner lives. Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum explained: “We won the purse bid, which was way higher than the next biggest bid, and [Whyte’s] not coming to the press conference because we wouldn’t give him a percentage of the upside [from pay-per-view sales], which you don’t get in a purse bid. He told us he won’t come to any of the press conferences except the last one.”

Follow live updates from the first Fury vs Whyte pre-fight press conference, below.

1646139229

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference

A big sticking point in the negotiations for this fight was the prize money.

Here, we explain the purse bids for Fury vs Whyte, and how they fed into the amount of money that both fighters will make on 23 April:

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for fight?

Fury’s WBC title is on the line as the British pair go head-to-head

Alex Pattle1 March 2022 12:53
1646138849

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference

Tickets for this seismic heavyweight title fight will go on sale tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about how to get yours:

How to buy tickets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

All you need to know ahead of the all-British title bout

Alex Pattle1 March 2022 12:47
1646138727

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference

Alex Pattle1 March 2022 12:45
1646138704

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference

Alex Pattle1 March 2022 12:45
1646137612

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in an all-British clash at Wembley Stadium.

The London venue is also the setting for this afternoon’s press conference, the first in the build-up to the highly-anticipated bout. Fury has been incredibly vocal since the fight was confirmed – and even before that – taunting his fellow 33-year-old at every opportunity. Mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, in stark contrast, has been largely silent, leading Fury to label him a “coward” in the run-up to today’s press conference.

It would be no surprise if Fury were to throw that term around this afternoon, too, with Whyte set to miss the event in order to focus on his training in Portugal, where the Londoner lives. Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum explained: “We won the purse bid, which was way higher than the next biggest bid, and [Whyte’s] not coming to the press conference because we wouldn’t give him a percentage of the upside [from pay-per-view sales], which you don’t get in a purse bid. He told us he won’t come to any of the press conferences except the last one.”

Alex Pattle1 March 2022 12:26

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in