Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE: Latest fight updates
Follow all the latest updates from the 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will square off in one of the biggest fights of the year tonight, meeting in a catchweight contest in Las Vegas.
Davis holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia is a former WBC interim champion in the division, but the Americans will clash at 136lbs as they put their unbeaten records on the line.
A protege of Floyd Mayweather, southpaw Davis has a professional record of 28-0 with 26 knockouts, justifying the 28-year-old’s nickname of “Tank”. Meanwhile, Garcia – promoted by Oscar De La Hoya – holds a record of 23-0 (19 KOs). At just 24 years old, “King Ryan” already holds stoppage wins over Luke Campbell and most recently Javier Fortuna.
Tonight’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena has been anticipated for years, and Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay it further, but despite boxing’s penchant for letting down fans, the sport is set to deliver this evening; Garcia and Davis will look to settle their grudge in front of a sold-out Vegas crowd.
Follow live updates from Garcia vs Davis below.
Tonight’s event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The main card is due to begin at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
What time does Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis start in UK and US tonight?
All you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights among boxing purists in recent years
