Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time does Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis start in UK and US this weekend?

All you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights among boxing purists in recent years

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 18 April 2023 16:53
Comments
'I expected to win': Joe Joyce sports swollen eye as he reflects on loss to Zhilei Zhang

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will look to settle their long-standing feud this weekend, as the unbeaten boxers clash in a huge main event in Las Vegas.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBC interim lightweight champion.

However, the Americans will meet in a catchweight bout at 136lbs, in a fight that is years in the making.

Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay the contest, but “Tank”, 28, and Garcia, 24, are still on course to clash at long last.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Recommended

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22 April, a main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 23 April (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK and selected European countries, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Odds

Garcia – 15/8

Davis – 4/9

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Fight card (subject to change)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia (136lbs catchweight)

David Morrell (C) vs Sena Agbeko (WBA super-middleweight title)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado (super-middleweight)

Recommended

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano (middleweight)

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in