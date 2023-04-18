What time does Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis start in UK and US this weekend?
All you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights among boxing purists in recent years
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will look to settle their long-standing feud this weekend, as the unbeaten boxers clash in a huge main event in Las Vegas.
Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBC interim lightweight champion.
However, the Americans will meet in a catchweight bout at 136lbs, in a fight that is years in the making.
Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay the contest, but “Tank”, 28, and Garcia, 24, are still on course to clash at long last.
When is it?
The fight will take place on Saturday 22 April, a main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 23 April (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK and selected European countries, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Odds
Garcia – 15/8
Davis – 4/9
Draw – 14/1
Fight card (subject to change)
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia (136lbs catchweight)
David Morrell (C) vs Sena Agbeko (WBA super-middleweight title)
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado (super-middleweight)
Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano (middleweight)
