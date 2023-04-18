What time does Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis start in UK and US this weekend?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will look to settle their long-standing feud this weekend, as the unbeaten boxers clash in a huge main event in Las Vegas.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBC interim lightweight champion.

However, the Americans will meet in a catchweight bout at 136lbs, in a fight that is years in the making.

Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay the contest, but “Tank”, 28, and Garcia, 24, are still on course to clash at long last.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22 April, a main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 23 April (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK and selected European countries, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Odds

Garcia – 15/8

Davis – 4/9

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Fight card (subject to change)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia (136lbs catchweight)

David Morrell (C) vs Sena Agbeko (WBA super-middleweight title)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado (super-middleweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano (middleweight)