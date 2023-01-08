Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is “ready” to fight Ryan Garcia in their scheduled super fight in April.

The Baltimore lightweight dispatched Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday when a left hand rocked the Dominican in the eighth round, prompting him to retire on his stool before the start of the ninth round.

Thought not official, the young American superstar are pencilled in for a highly-anticipated showdown on 15 April in Las Vegas.

“I was trying to beat him mentally,” Davis said after his latest victory. “I was trying to trick him with my hands and my eyes and things like that because he’s a tough fighter.

“I had to bait him. ... God willing, I’m ready for the fight [with Ryan Garcia]. It’s scheduled for April. He’s been training; he’s been talking.”

One hurdle to the fight taking place will be Davis standing trial on 16 February in Baltimore for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident from November 2020 with 14 charges against the WBA lightweight world champion.

Ryan Garcia’s reaction to Davis’ latest win was short: “No more talking let’s get it on.”

Gervonta Davis punches Hector Luis Garcia (Getty Images)

One of Garcia’s biggest challenges is to avoid Davis’ shots or absorb the power he possesses in both fists, which causes his last opponent major issues.

Hector Luis Garcia later remarked that Davis’ shots blurred his vision, stating: “I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot. My head still hurts. I couldn’t see, but my vision is back.”