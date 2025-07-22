Hamzah Sheeraz or Chris Eubank Jr - who will get the next shot at Canelo?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As soon as one fight is over, the modern boxer instantly eyes up their next move in the sweet science.

Bouts are frequently confirmed and announced inside the ring moments after a winner is pronounced, whilst some champions are promoting future fights before they have faced their next scheduled opponent.

Hamzah Sheeraz went into his clash with Edgar Berlanga knowing that victory would take him one step closer to a fight with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Saturday night’s bout an eliminator for the WBC super middleweight title.

In the build-up to the fight, Berlanga often made reference to the fact that Sheeraz was supposedly in line for a shot at the undisputed champion at 168lbs, a position strengthened post-fight by boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalshikh.

Despite Alalshikh’s fondness for Sheeraz, the chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority has previously hinted at the Londoner’s fellow Brit, Chris Eubank Jr, facing Canelo.

Like Canelo, who faces Terence Crawford in one of the most anticipated fights in the 21st century, Eubank Jr is already scheduled to fight in September, the Eubank-Benn family rivalry reignited in a rematch with Conor Benn.

But looking past September’s fights, who is likelier to face Canelo – rising star Sheeraz, or veteran Chris Eubank Jr?

The case for Hamzah Sheeraz

Hamzah Sheeraz has a big advantage in securing a fight with Canelo. He is clearly favoured by Turki Alalshikh, as evidenced by his frequent involvement on Riyadh Season cards.

open image in gallery Hamzah Sheeraz has recently moved up to super middleweight (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Whilst the Londoner’s knockout of Edgar Berlanga stole the show during The Ring’s third promotion, it was a slight surprise to see a non-world title fight headline a card featuring lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

Alalshikh is obviously keen to push Sheeraz as much as possible, and his plans for a fight with Canelo seem far more concrete than his previous comments on a match-up between Álvarez and Eubank Jr.

The fact that Canelo’s upcoming bout with Terence Crawford marks the second of a four-fight deal with Alalshikh suggests that boxing’s kingmaker holds more negotiating power when it comes to teeing up a clash between the Mexican and Sheeraz.

He took to social media after Sheeraz’s victory on Saturday, stating the 26-year-old deserved to face Canelo in 2026.

Hamzah now deserves Canelo in 2026🔥🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) July 13, 2025

In his post-fight interview, Sheeraz still spoke of the fight as a possibility, rather than a certainty.

Sheeraz commented: "I'm not gonna sit here and loudmouth someone like [Canelo], but it would be an honour to share the ring with him. It genuinely would. Someone who, like I said, I've looked up to.

“And the next thing you know, you’re in the ring with them. Do you know what I mean? So, like I said, it’s an accomplishment itself. But one thing I can guarantee is if I do ever share the ring with Canelo, it’s not gonna be the case of what happened in his last fight [against William Scull], where his opponent was trying to run.

"I promise you guys, like it's on camera here, even if I get knocked out, I will stand there and trade with him at the end of the day. Do you know what I mean?

“So, I’ll put on a good performance, because that's what it’s about … being great, daring to be great. And I know I’ll do just that."

The case for Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr started his boxing career away from the UK to avoid the weight of his family name, the super middleweight named after his world champion father Chris Eubank.

However, even ‘Next Gen’ could not deny the benefits of having boxing royalty for a father. Despite his lack of world title fights, Eubank Jr has always been able to command a high profile, with his name recognised both sides of the Atlantic.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr, pictured, missed weight by half an ounce ahead of his fight against Conor Benn (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Although Canelo’s name alone can sell a fight, the Mexican has proven to be just as canny a businessman as he is a boxer, and Álvarez will know that a fight with Eubank Jr will likely generate more money than a bout against Sheeraz.

The timelines also line up, with Canelo facing Terence Crawford on September 13, a week before Eubank Jr’s rematch with Conor Benn.

Canelo and Eubank Jr are also in the mid-thirties, at 34 and 35 respectively, likely meaning that they will need similar recovery times before returning to the ring to face each other.

Both Eubank Jr’s manager, Elliott Amoakoh, and promoter, Ben Shalom, have spoken with confidence about a fight with Canelo being made after facing Benn for a second time.

In June, Amoakah told talkSPORT: “Hopefully Canelo gets through Terence Crawford, we get through Conor Benn and then they’ll do it next.

“So that’s the negotiations going on right now. Turki [Alalshikh] promised it to us. If Chris comes through that, Eubank Jr-Canelo, here we go. That’s what we want. We get through Conor Benn and then we want Canelo.”

The only sticking point is that rematch with Benn. Although Eubank Jr took a unanimous decision victory over his rival, it came at great physical cost. Another all-out war not only carries the danger of further excessive wear and tear, but also a loss to Benn.

Defeat could impact Eubank Jr’s stock – or lead to a trilogy bout with Benn, rather than a match-up with Canelo.

Could Canelo end up fighting both Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr?

Canelo’s desire for a stadium fight in the UK possibly opens the door for another fight against a Brit.

Despite enjoying a healthy record over British fighters, Álvarez has never fought in the UK, with his eight victories over Brits taking place in the US and Mexico.

open image in gallery Canelo Álvarez will face Terence Crawford in September ( AP )

For example, if Canelo was to fight Sheeraz out in the States, perhaps afterwards the 'Brit Basher' could make his Wembley dream come true with a bout against Eubank Jr under the arch.

Although helped by the rivalry with Conor Benn, Eubank Jr has proven that he is a headlining-draw in the UK, having sold out stadiums before.

Ultimately, Canelo will likely pick opponents that generate the most money - with Sheeraz's Saudi backing and Eubank Jr's name-appeal, both fighters could yet share the ring with the face of boxing.

