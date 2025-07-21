Johnny Fisher splits from coach Mark Tibbs after knockout loss to Dave Allen
The ‘Romford Bull’ will move forward with a new trainer, as he bids to bounce back from his first pro loss
Johnny Fisher has announced “with a heavy heart” that he is parting ways with coach Mark Tibbs, as the heavyweight aims to bounce back from his first professional loss.
In May, Fisher was knocked out by Dave Allen in the fifth round of their rematch, five months after beating the British veteran via a controversial decision.
After an unconvincing performance in their first fight and a one-sided loss in their second meeting, Fisher has decided to seek a new trainer – a decision, he says, that Tibbs agrees with.
“It is with a heavy heart that after almost five years of being on this professional journey together, me and Mark have decided to part ways,” Fisher wrote on Instagram Monday (21 July).
“Boxing is the toughest sport in the world, and to continue I feel I need a fresh start to get the best out of myself.
“Me and Mark have made some special memories and reached some milestones in my career that many thought we never would achieve.
“More importantly than all of this though is the friendship we have gained, and to know that I have Mark and Jimmy in my life and to be able to call them both friends is an honour. Thank you for everything.”
Fisher, 26, was referring to Tibbs’s father Jimmy, who is also a respected coach in boxing.
Prior to losing to Allen at London’s Copper Box arena, Fisher went 13-0 with 11 knockout wins. In the same venue, in July 2024, he stopped Alen Babic in 36 seconds.
But in December, on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Fisher was floored by Allen in the fifth round of a back-and-forth contest, before ultimately emerging as a split-decision winner over his former sparring partner.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
And in their rematch, Allen again dropped the “Romford Bull” in the fifth round – two times on this occasion. As Fisher tried to recover from the second knockdown, his corner threw in the towel.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments