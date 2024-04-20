Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will meet in a huge title fight this evening, rekindling a rivalry from their time as amateurs.

The Americans, now 25, went 3-3 across six fights before turning professional, with Haney going on to become a true pound-for-pound star. The “Dream” reigned as undisputed lightweight champion until late last year, when he vacated the belts before taking the WBC super-lightweight title from Regis Prograis.

Following that masterclass, the unbeaten Haney will defend the gold for the first time this weekend, as he faces Garcia in Brooklyn. Garcia enters the bout with just one loss to his name, having suffered a stoppage by Gervonta Davis one year ago. “King Ryan” bounced back from that loss by stopping Oscar Duarte in December, but he faces a stiffer test here.

Garcia’s recent behaviour out of the ring has raised concerns over his mental health, and he missed weight by three pounds on Friday – before honouring a bet to pay Haney $500,000 for each pound overweight.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Haney vs Garcia is set to take place on Saturday 20 April at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card is due to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 21 April (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at around 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday / 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

Haney vs Garcia will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US. Purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £9.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Devin Haney (left) and Ryan Garcia facing off in February ( Getty Images )

Haney – 1/7

Garcia – 9/2

Draw – 20/1

Odds via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Devin Haney (C) vs Ryan Garcia (WBC super-lightweight title)

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb (super-lightweight)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe (super-middleweight)

John Ramirez vs David Jimenez (super-flyweight)

Charles Conwell vs Gustavo Vittori (super-welterweight)